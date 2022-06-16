Dynacor Gold Mines (TSE:DNG) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.15

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.15 and traded as low as C$2.74. Dynacor Gold Mines shares last traded at C$2.85, with a volume of 59,006 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of C$117.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.15.

Dynacor Gold Mines (TSE:DNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$63.44 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Dynacor Gold Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.24%.

Dynacor Gold Mines Company Profile (TSE:DNG)

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds interest in the Tumipampa property covering an area of 7,027 hectares located in Peru. In addition, it holds 100% interest in the greenfield Anta silver/gold/copper exploration project located in Southern Peru.

