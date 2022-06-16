Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd.

Dynex Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years. Dynex Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 80.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Dynex Capital to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.8%.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

DX opened at $14.85 on Thursday. Dynex Capital has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $20.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $548.83 million, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 159.69% and a return on equity of 9.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dynex Capital will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Dynex Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading decreased their target price on shares of Dynex Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

In related news, CEO Byron L. Boston purchased 6,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,070.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 388,134 shares in the company, valued at $5,919,043.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Byron L. Boston acquired 2,000 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,951 shares in the company, valued at $6,319,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 9,729 shares of company stock valued at $151,058 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 393.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 201,126 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 800,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,382,000 after purchasing an additional 185,935 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Dynex Capital by 10.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,043,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,898,000 after purchasing an additional 100,259 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the third quarter worth $1,588,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 888,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,502,000 after buying an additional 81,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.