e-Gulden Price Down 30.5% Over Last 7 Days (EFL)

e-Gulden (EFL) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 16th. During the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 30.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $934,027.23 and $49.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0544 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000266 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003083 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00023948 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.11 or 0.00214789 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006730 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000827 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000607 BTC.

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,991,881 coins and its circulating supply is 17,169,724 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

