E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of E.On from €11.50 ($11.98) to €11.00 ($11.46) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of E.On from €11.00 ($11.46) to €10.50 ($10.94) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of E.On from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of E.On from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of E.On from €12.00 ($12.50) to €12.50 ($13.02) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, E.On has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Get E.On alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:EONGY traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,748. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. E.On has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $14.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.52.

E.On ( OTCMKTS:EONGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $33.48 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that E.On will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About E.On (Get Rating)

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.