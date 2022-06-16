East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Sold by Hahn Capital Management LLC

Hahn Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,839 shares during the period. East West Bancorp comprises about 3.7% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of East West Bancorp worth $19,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EWBC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.33.
East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 46.15%. The company had revenue of $495.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.
East West Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on East West Bancorp (EWBC)
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- Commercial Metals Company Is Ready To Rebound
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
- A10 Networks: Key 5G Infrastructure Stock that’s Beating the Market
- Allstate: A Safe Stock During Volatile Times, Which Will Benefit From Rising Rates
Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.