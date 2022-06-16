East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Sold by Hahn Capital Management LLC

Hahn Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,839 shares during the period. East West Bancorp comprises about 3.7% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of East West Bancorp worth $19,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EWBC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.33.

EWBC traded down $3.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,752. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.54. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $63.36 and a one year high of $93.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 46.15%. The company had revenue of $495.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.