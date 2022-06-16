EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $151.22

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $151.22 and last traded at $151.43, with a volume of 7896 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $153.15.

EGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.22.

The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.81). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 45.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 15,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,392,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,389,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,276,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

