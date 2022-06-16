Echo45 Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,343 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Echo45 Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.66. The company had a trading volume of 198,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,318,648. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $86.63 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.20.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

