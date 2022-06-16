Echo45 Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Echo45 Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.8% of Echo45 Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOE stock traded down $4.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $126.50. The company had a trading volume of 8,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,707. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.53 and a 200-day moving average of $145.93. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $128.95 and a 12-month high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

