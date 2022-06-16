Echo45 Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 595 The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Echo45 Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,671 shares of company stock valued at $888,117 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $338.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.60.

NYSE EL traded down $7.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $235.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,690. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $252.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.64. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.39 and a 1-year high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.26%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

