Echo45 Advisors LLC Invests $291,000 in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Echo45 Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,176 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 115,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,369,000 after purchasing an additional 13,835 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $6,798,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 117,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,756,000 after acquiring an additional 13,478 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $1,366,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM traded down $1.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $135.98. 143,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,349,081. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $149.76.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.20%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.25.

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

