Echo45 Advisors LLC Makes New $254,000 Investment in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Echo45 Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 331.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 421,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $134,721,000 after buying an additional 323,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $16,175,000. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $480.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $375.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $378.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.11.

Shares of ACN traded down $8.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $272.78. The stock had a trading volume of 40,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565,040. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $268.17 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.20. The firm has a market cap of $172.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total value of $148,078.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,326,090.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

