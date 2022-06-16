Echo45 Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Echo45 Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 878 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $463,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $611,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $1,213,000. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $15.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $309.82. The company had a trading volume of 90,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,184,008. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.21. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $305.61 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The stock has a market cap of $301.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.94.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $35,080,137.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,054,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,330,742,096.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

