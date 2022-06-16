Echo45 Advisors LLC Takes $15.39 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Echo45 Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 301,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,391,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 12.3% of Echo45 Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.20. 758,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,359,424. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.71. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.91 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.

