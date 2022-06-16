Echo45 Advisors LLC Takes $15.39 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Echo45 Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 301,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,391,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 12.3% of Echo45 Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.
Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.20. 758,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,359,424. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.71. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.91 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- Commercial Metals Company Is Ready To Rebound
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
- A10 Networks: Key 5G Infrastructure Stock that’s Beating the Market
- Allstate: A Safe Stock During Volatile Times, Which Will Benefit From Rising Rates
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.