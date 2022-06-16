EDBI Pte Ltd Acquires New Stake in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX)

EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new position in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,268,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,042,000. Forma Therapeutics comprises about 9.8% of EDBI Pte Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Forma Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Forma Therapeutics alerts:

FMTX stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $5.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,875. The firm has a market cap of $241.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.98. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $26.90.

Forma Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FMTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current year.

FMTX has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Forma Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.