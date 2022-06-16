EDBI Pte Ltd Acquires Shares of 222,136 I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 222,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,527,000. I-Mab makes up about 5.7% of EDBI Pte Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. EDBI Pte Ltd owned about 0.28% of I-Mab as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of I-Mab by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,433,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,937,000 after acquiring an additional 961,765 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of I-Mab by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,464,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,803,000 after buying an additional 572,142 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in I-Mab by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 471,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,320,000 after acquiring an additional 303,000 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in I-Mab during the fourth quarter worth $13,710,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in I-Mab by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 767,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,359,000 after purchasing an additional 218,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Get I-Mab alerts:

IMAB traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $9.72. 13,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,258. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average is $24.92. I-Mab has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40.

IMAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of I-Mab from $80.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on I-Mab from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on I-Mab from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

I-Mab Profile (Get Rating)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; TJ107, a recombinant human IL-7, which is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.