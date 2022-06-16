EDBI Pte Ltd Invests $437,000 in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000. Datadog comprises 0.2% of EDBI Pte Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DDOG traded down $7.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.82. The company had a trading volume of 97,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,110,469. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -8,181,000.00 and a beta of 1.28. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.15 and a fifty-two week high of $199.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.58.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $363.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.81 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.53%. Datadog’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DDOG. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Datadog from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on Datadog from $228.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.40.

In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,237 shares in the company, valued at $6,321,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 2,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $319,608.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 44,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,949,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,351 shares of company stock valued at $11,337,637 in the last quarter. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

