Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Director Acquires $13,234.00 in Stock

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) Director Vanessa C. L. Chang bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.17 per share, for a total transaction of $13,234.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,491.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of EIX traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,066,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,846. Edison International has a 12-month low of $54.14 and a 12-month high of $73.32. The stock has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.91 and its 200 day moving average is $66.35.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.33. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EIX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edison International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. SFE Investment Counsel grew its stake in Edison International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 32,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its stake in Edison International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in Edison International by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Edison International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Edison International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

