Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.24

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 788660 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Eguana Technologies from C$0.65 to C$0.70 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James set a C$0.75 price target on shares of Eguana Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of C$94.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.83.

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

