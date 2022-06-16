Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.36–$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion. Elastic also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to -$0.20–$0.16 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Elastic stock traded down $4.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.09. The stock had a trading volume of 17,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,953. Elastic has a 52-week low of $50.74 and a 52-week high of $189.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -27.67 and a beta of 1.30.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. Elastic had a negative net margin of 23.64% and a negative return on equity of 38.75%. The company had revenue of $239.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $514,312.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,843.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $201,908.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,984,017.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,603 shares of company stock worth $995,997. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 229.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

