Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Bradley Mark J.

Bradley Mark J. lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up about 3.4% of Bradley Mark J.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,414,000 after buying an additional 289,490 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 11.3% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth $20,124,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 20,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after buying an additional 8,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.00.

NYSE:LLY traded down $6.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $286.00. 71,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,957,077. The stock has a market cap of $271.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $217.00 and a 12 month high of $324.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $298.80 and a 200 day moving average of $273.38.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 58.07%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,538 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.15, for a total value of $2,202,226.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 883,875 shares of company stock worth $269,546,640 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.