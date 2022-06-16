Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.02

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.02 and traded as low as $3.90. Eltek shares last traded at $4.02, with a volume of 5,869 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eltek in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $22.81 million, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of -2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.02.

Eltek ( NASDAQ:ELTK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Eltek had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The business had revenue of $9.76 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eltek stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.65% of Eltek worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Eltek Company Profile (NASDAQ:ELTK)

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

