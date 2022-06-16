Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Director Sells $36,972.96 in Stock

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,173 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $36,972.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,494.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

EBS opened at $28.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.56. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.31 and a twelve month high of $68.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.98.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $307.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emergent BioSolutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,731,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,533,000 after buying an additional 655,003 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 14.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,469,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,456,000 after buying an additional 436,743 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 33.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,368,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,199,000 after buying an additional 342,964 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 990,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,047,000 after buying an additional 261,955 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 1,413.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 945,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,093,000 after buying an additional 882,893 shares during the period. 86.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

