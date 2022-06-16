Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Down 10.2%

Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) fell 10.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $108.23 and last traded at $109.84. 4,625 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 241,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.37.

A number of brokerages have commented on WIRE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Encore Wire from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.10.

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $7.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $5.58. The company had revenue of $723.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.63 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 52.38%. Encore Wire’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is currently 0.25%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIRE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 2.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,771 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Wire during the third quarter valued at $1,375,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Encore Wire during the third quarter valued at $298,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Encore Wire by 90.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 18,326 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Encore Wire during the third quarter valued at $1,938,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

