Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) PT Raised to €9.75

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from €9.25 ($9.64) to €9.75 ($10.16) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ENLAY. UBS Group dropped their price target on Enel from €9.50 ($9.90) to €9.00 ($9.38) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Enel from €9.00 ($9.38) to €7.20 ($7.50) in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Enel from €9.20 ($9.58) to €9.00 ($9.38) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Enel from €9.60 ($10.00) to €9.20 ($9.58) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Enel from €9.20 ($9.58) to €8.30 ($8.65) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.74.

OTCMKTS ENLAY opened at $5.79 on Monday. Enel has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.94.

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

