Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Trading Down 5.5%

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) traded down 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.33 and last traded at $5.33. 239,322 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 4,479,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.64.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price (up from $8.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Energy Fuels in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Energy Fuels from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

The company has a market cap of $827.41 million, a PE ratio of 276.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Energy Fuels ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU Get Rating ) (TSE:EFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 48.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $52,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Energy Fuels by 18,081.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. 32.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.