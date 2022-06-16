Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) Short Interest Update

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,900 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the May 15th total of 105,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Entasis Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $76,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 172.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 35,297 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Entasis Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Wedbush lowered shares of Entasis Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $1.80 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Entasis Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.00 to $1.80 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.53.

Shares of ETTX stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.18. 1,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,235. Entasis Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $3.88. The stock has a market cap of $104.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average is $1.96.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12). As a group, research analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multidrug-resistant pathogens in the United States. Its lead product candidate is sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pneumonia and bloodstream infections caused by carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii.

