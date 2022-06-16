Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 650,700 shares, a growth of 42.3% from the May 15th total of 457,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 14,794 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 24.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 34.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Shares of EFSC stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,672. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.25. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52 week low of $41.50 and a 52 week high of $51.50.

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $119.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 31.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

EFSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.