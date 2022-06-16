Esprit (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.24

Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.24 and traded as high as $0.30. Esprit shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 400 shares traded.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.24.
About Esprit (OTCMKTS:ESPGY)
