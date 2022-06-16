Esprit (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.24

Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.24 and traded as high as $0.30. Esprit shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 400 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.24.

Get Esprit alerts:

About Esprit (OTCMKTS:ESPGY)

Esprit Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution, and licensing of fashion and non-apparel products. The company offers apparels, accessories, lifestyle, and other products for women, men, and kids under the Esprit and edc brand names. It operates through retail stores, wholesale partners, and online platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Esprit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esprit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.