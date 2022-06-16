Essex Savings Bank Boosts Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 736 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $689,231,000 after purchasing an additional 941,271 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,464,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 424.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 292,227 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $162,701,000 after acquiring an additional 236,461 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $131,173,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3,221.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 170,372 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $94,856,000 after acquiring an additional 165,242 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $729.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $628.56.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81,700.59, for a total transaction of $392,734,736.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,240,830,968.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.26, for a total value of $7,395,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 66,289 shares of company stock valued at $427,152,941. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PANW stock traded down $23.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $463.87. The stock had a trading volume of 27,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,835. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $358.37 and a fifty-two week high of $640.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $534.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $538.49. The firm has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a PE ratio of -122.37 and a beta of 1.29.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. Research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

