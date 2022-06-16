Essex Savings Bank Cuts Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Essex Savings Bank cut its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,172,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043,708 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,482,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,030,000 after buying an additional 2,363,092 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,335,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,836,000 after buying an additional 730,947 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,514,000 after buying an additional 723,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,904,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,302,000 after buying an additional 690,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,187.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $500,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,911 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KMB stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $122.36. The company had a trading volume of 18,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,867. The firm has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $117.32 and a twelve month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.40%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.60.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

