Essex Savings Bank Cuts Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Essex Savings Bank lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,875 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 8,333 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 33,344 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after buying an additional 6,362 shares during the period. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 88,288 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,145,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $9.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $121.48. 415,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,970,575. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The firm has a market cap of $136.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.16.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

