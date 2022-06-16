Essex Savings Bank Has $761,000 Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Morgan Stanley cut Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.63.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.90. 284,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,124,964. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.99. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $81.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

