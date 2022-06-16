Essex Savings Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 322.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.71.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $896,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,015. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock traded down $8.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $197.20. 70,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,572,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $105.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.29 and a 200 day moving average of $210.62. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.67 and a 12-month high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

About Caterpillar (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.