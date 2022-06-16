Essex Savings Bank Lowers Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Essex Savings Bank reduced its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Eaton were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 45,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Eaton by 68.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Eaton by 11.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 121,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 26.1% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 1,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 34.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 9,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton stock traded down $4.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $126.11. The stock had a trading volume of 26,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,098. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $128.87 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.59%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.50.

Eaton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.