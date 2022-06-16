Essex Savings Bank Lowers Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Essex Savings Bank lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IEMG. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,338,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,947,000 after acquiring an additional 213,352 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 304.9% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 198.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 761,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,052,000 after buying an additional 116,954 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.32. The stock had a trading volume of 453,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,504,457. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.86 and its 200-day moving average is $56.09. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $48.08 and a 52 week high of $67.54.

