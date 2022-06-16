Essex Savings Bank Purchases New Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 15,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 18,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

WPC traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.02. 9,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,541. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.13 and its 200 day moving average is $79.98. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.02 and a 52 week high of $86.48.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.96 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.80.

W. P. Carey Company Profile (Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.