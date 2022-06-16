Essex Savings Bank Sells 21 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Essex Savings Bank cut its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 263 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE BLK traded down $20.05 on Thursday, hitting $579.85. 9,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $582.58 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $650.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $758.25.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 49.06%.
In related news, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $873.86.
BlackRock Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
