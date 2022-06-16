Essex Savings Bank Takes $371,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John S. Slattery purchased 3,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $270,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays cut their price target on General Electric from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.36.

Shares of GE traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.77. The stock had a trading volume of 107,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,788,053. General Electric has a 12 month low of $67.14 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $72.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.01.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.