ETNA Network (ETNA) Price Hits $0.0181

ETNA Network (ETNA) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One ETNA Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0181 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges. ETNA Network has a market capitalization of $218,242.20 and approximately $11,020.00 worth of ETNA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ETNA Network has traded 26.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 4,356.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9,933.75 or 0.46927483 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.60 or 0.00409083 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004719 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00081211 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00012069 BTC.

ETNA Network Profile

ETNA Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,079,542 coins. ETNA Network’s official Twitter account is @CyclopsFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “ETNA Network (ETNA) is a hybrid DeFI-type project that is set to bridge the gap between the decentralized space and the masses that are being left out due to the complexities in DeFi. ETNA DeBank Product is best described as a Digital asset system that combines a digital money market feature that supports the use of both cryptocurrencies and whitelisted NFTs as collaterals and the first Liquidity Protocol that is augmented with a Broker-Buyer type trading (BBT) Mechanism. “

ETNA Network Coin Trading

