EUNO Price Down 22% Over Last 7 Days (EUNO)

EUNO (EUNO) traded 50.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. EUNO has a total market cap of $1.44 million and $6.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EUNO coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EUNO has traded down 22% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EUNO alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.13 or 0.00156195 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000082 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,566,677,167 coins. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

Buying and Selling EUNO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.