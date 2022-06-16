EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.90

Shares of EVN AG (OTCMKTS:EVNVY – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.90 and traded as low as $4.89. EVN shares last traded at $4.89, with a volume of 0 shares.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.33.
About EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EVN (EVNVY)
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
Receive News & Ratings for EVN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.