EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.90

Shares of EVN AG (OTCMKTS:EVNVY – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.90 and traded as low as $4.89. EVN shares last traded at $4.89, with a volume of 0 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.33.

About EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY)

EVN AG provides energy and environmental services for private and business customers, as well as municipalities in Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Germany, and Albania. The company operates through Energy, Generation, Networks, South East Europe, Environmental, and Other segments. It generates electricity from thermal sources and renewable energies; and procures, trades, and sells electricity and natural gas to end customers and on wholesale markets, as well as generates and sells heat.

