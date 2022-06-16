Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

EE has been the topic of several other reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Excelerate Energy in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Excelerate Energy in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Excelerate Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 32.00.

Shares of EE stock opened at 25.17 on Tuesday. Excelerate Energy has a twelve month low of 22.65 and a twelve month high of 30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 30.39.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

