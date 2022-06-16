ExclusiveCoin Achieves Market Cap of $198,457.17 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 16th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0339 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 100.2% against the US dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $198,457.17 and approximately $440.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00009956 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000302 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000278 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000477 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars.

