Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $94.73

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $94.73 and last traded at $96.30, with a volume of 1471992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.95.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXPD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.44.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.12. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.85.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.28. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,923,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,078,361,000 after buying an additional 1,812,773 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at about $188,947,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,403,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,025.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,192,000 after buying an additional 902,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 48.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,325,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,891,000 after buying an additional 761,882 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.