F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Short Interest Update

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 316,800 shares, a growth of 50.9% from the May 15th total of 210,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in F-star Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 65.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in F-star Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in F-star Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

NASDAQ FSTX traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,848. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $75.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average is $3.69. F-star Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $9.71.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that F-star Therapeutics will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118 and is being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.

