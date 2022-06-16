FDM Group (LON:FDM) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $983.71

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 983.71 ($11.94) and traded as low as GBX 840 ($10.20). FDM Group shares last traded at GBX 851 ($10.33), with a volume of 27,926 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,190 ($14.44) price target on shares of FDM Group in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

Get FDM Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 975.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,034.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £955.43 million and a P/E ratio of 30.38.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of GBX 18 ($0.22) per share. This is a positive change from FDM Group’s previous dividend of $15.00. This represents a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. FDM Group’s dividend payout ratio is 1.49%.

In related news, insider Andrew (Andy) Brown acquired 3,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 973 ($11.81) per share, for a total transaction of £32,050.62 ($38,901.10).

FDM Group Company Profile (LON:FDM)

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk and regulation activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FDM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FDM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.