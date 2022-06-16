FIDELIS iM LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

FIDELIS iM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 9.7% of FIDELIS iM LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. FIDELIS iM LLC owned about 0.10% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $16,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 81,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,136,000. Options Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,108,000. Finally, Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,187,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.86. 159,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,619,029. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.79 and a twelve month high of $55.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.37.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

