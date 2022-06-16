Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Stake Lowered by Hahn Capital Management LLC

Hahn Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,474 shares during the period. Fidelity National Financial accounts for 1.8% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Fidelity National Financial worth $9,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 20,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 8,322 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,708,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,921,000 after acquiring an additional 677,196 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $3,586,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FNF traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,672. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.41. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.19 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.14 and a 200-day moving average of $46.83.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

In related news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $371,974.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,213,342.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

