Filecoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $271.38 Million (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. Filecoin has a total market cap of $1.18 billion and $271.38 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 25.7% lower against the dollar. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for about $5.36 or 0.00025594 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Filecoin alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 4,097.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,396.15 or 0.44882273 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.28 or 0.00421674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004772 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00083934 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002334 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00012281 BTC.

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin launched on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 220,434,766 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Buying and Selling Filecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Filecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Filecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.