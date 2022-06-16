Financial Comparison: Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY) vs. Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) and Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.4% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.4% of Community Capital Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Pinnacle Financial Partners and Community Capital Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinnacle Financial Partners 36.76% 10.59% 1.42% Community Capital Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pinnacle Financial Partners and Community Capital Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinnacle Financial Partners $1.43 billion 3.77 $527.32 million $6.80 10.36 Community Capital Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Pinnacle Financial Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Community Capital Bancshares.

Volatility and Risk

Pinnacle Financial Partners has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Capital Bancshares has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Pinnacle Financial Partners and Community Capital Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinnacle Financial Partners 0 1 4 0 2.80 Community Capital Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus target price of $109.20, suggesting a potential upside of 55.03%. Given Pinnacle Financial Partners’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Pinnacle Financial Partners is more favorable than Community Capital Bancshares.

Summary

Pinnacle Financial Partners beats Community Capital Bancshares on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners (Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans, such as equipment and working capital loans; commercial real estate loans comprising investment properties and business loans secured by real estate; and loans to individuals consisting of secured and unsecured installment and term loans, lines of credit, residential first mortgage loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as provides credit cards for consumers and businesses. The company also offers various securities and other financial products; investment products; brokerage and investment advisory programs; and fiduciary and investment management services, such as personal trust, endowments, foundations, individual retirement accounts, pensions, and custody. In addition, it provides insurance agency services primarily in the property and casualty area; merger and acquisition advisory services; and private debt, equity and mezzanine, and other middle-market advisory services. Further, the company offers treasury management, telephone and online banking, mobile banking, debit cards, direct deposit and remote deposit capture, mobile deposit option, automated teller machine, and cash management services. It serves individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional entities. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 114 offices, including 48 in Tennessee, 36 in North Carolina, 20 in South Carolina, 9 in Virginia, and 1 in Georgia. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Community Capital Bancshares (Get Rating)

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for AB&T that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. Its loan products include commercial and residential real estate, commercial, financial, agricultural, consumer installment, overdrafts and other revolving credit, and educational loans. The company also offers money transfer, bill pay, remote deposit capture, ACH origination, and merchant services, as well as online, mobile, and text message banking services. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Albany, Georgia.

